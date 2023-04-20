Sun and clouds expected Thursday in the capital
You will have to wait a little longer for warmer, above seasonal temperatures.
It was a chilly start to the morning, with the temperature hovering just above zero degrees. According to Environment Canada, there will be clear skies are expected in Ottawa Thursday, with a high of 12 C.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with some showers and a low of 3 C.
The forecast for Friday calls for a mix of sun and clouds, and showers in the morning. The high is expected to be 19 C.
The weekend is expected to be rainy and windy with highs of 25 C and 15 C for Saturday and Sunday.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
PSAC strike
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | SpaceX giant rocket fails minutes after launching from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket blasted off on its first test flight Thursday but failed minutes after rising from the launch pad.
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike.
What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep
Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
'Slow-moving' storm system bringing snow to parts of Canada
Three provinces are under warnings from Environment Canada on Thursday due to a 'slow-moving' low-pressure system bringing snow to some communities.
Leafy green: Here's why lettuce prices are headed higher
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
Here's how much income is needed to buy a home in major Canadian cities
Although average home prices in most major cities have dropped over the last year, this doesn't mean residential properties have become more affordable for Canadians, new data shows. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market in Canada, and the minimum annual income needed to purchase property in these areas.
Regina couple says movers lost or damaged $100K worth of items including cremated remains
A Regina couple says their moving experience was a nightmare that left their belongings damaged, destroyed or missing.
Will King Charles replace the Queen on Canada's currency? Here's what we know
Months after King Charles III assumed his new role as monarch, Canada has yet to update its currency to include images of the new sovereign. Here's what we know about when and whether King Charles will replace Queen Elizabeth on Canadian coins and banknotes.
Most seriously wounded of 2 cheerleaders shot in Texas parking lot recovering from surgery: team official
The most seriously injured of two teenage cheerleaders shot in a Texas parking lot this week -- an incident in which one said she'd opened the wrong vehicle door -- is recovering from surgery as her team prepares to compete in a world championship without her, an official with her cheer company said.
Atlantic
-
PSAC strike: Maritimers feel impacts of federal strike
As 155,000 federal workers strike across Canada, Maritimers are feeling the effects.
-
Another New Brunswicker faces the loss of her family doctor
CTV News has learned that two family doctors are closing their practices in the Moncton area forcing more New Brunswickers to join the waitlist for a primary physician
-
Overflowing riverbanks put New Brunswick communities into flood stage
People living along parts of the Saint John River in New Brunswick are being told to be vigilant, as its banks swell.
Toronto
-
Toronto doctor suspended after texting medical information to patient's ex-husband, daughter
A Toronto doctor has been barred from practicing until August after she was found to have sent private medical information to a patient’s former spouse, friends, and daughter over text and Facebook Messenger.
-
Toronto Pearson Airport placed in brief lockdown after 'security incident'
Toronto Pearson International Airport was placed in lockdown due to a security incident, the airport said Thursday.
-
Violent altercation in Mississauga parking lot sparked by road rage, police say
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man after becoming involved in a road rage incident in a Mississauga parking lot.
Montreal
-
Quebec education minister issues directive banning religious practices in public schools
Education Minister Bernard Drainville formally banned all religious activities in schools, vocational training centres and adult education centres after issuing a directive early Wednesday evening.
-
Vape flavour ban will shutter 400 stores: Vaping Shops Alliance
A group of vaping shops says the abolition in three months of the right to market flavours for vaping products, as announced Wednesday by the Quebec government, will lead to the closure of 400 vaping shops in Quebec. Quebec Vaping Shops Alliance spokesperson David Lévesque said his industry represents more than $300 million in economic benefits and that the 400 independent shops employ more than 2,200 people.
-
Police investigating deadly shooting of Laval man
Laval police (SPL) officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Chomedey district. Police received a call shortly after 7 a.m. about gunshots on Havre Street near 83rd Avenue, just off the shores of the Riviere des Prairies.
Northern Ontario
-
Toronto doctor who treated patient for cancer they didn't have gets license revoked
A family physician in Toronto has had his license revoked after it was found he treated a patient for cancer they did not have.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | SpaceX giant rocket fails minutes after launching from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket blasted off on its first test flight Thursday but failed minutes after rising from the launch pad.
-
Leafy green: Here's why lettuce prices are headed higher
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
London
-
Julie's Thursday forecast
Despite the chance for rain showers, if you plan on being outside Thursday you will need that SPF with the UV index measuring 8 or very hight.
-
Pellet gun recovered following heavy police presence in London, Ont.'s east end
UPDATED I A weapons investigation initiated in east London Wednesday afternoon which drew a heavy police presence was caused by a pellet gun, London police said.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | London police say one person has died after an early morning crash
One person has died after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in London, according to police. Around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a stolen vehicle in the area of King Edward Avenue and Russell Avenue.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy snow, poor driving conditions prompt school closures in Manitoba
With much of southern Manitoba expected to receive 10 to 20 centimetres of snow on Thursday, a number of schools have closed for the day due to the wintry weather and poor driving conditions.
-
Fire breaks out in high-rise apartment building in Osborne
Crews responded just after 4:30 p.m. to the 500 block of River Avenue and a second alarm was called due to the life safety risks because it was an apartment building.
-
Winnipeg police investigating homicide after fatal assault on Main Street
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man died from life-altering injuries he sustained during an assault on Main Street earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener court hears details of night Melinda Vasilije killed as trial begins
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, the trial of the man accused of killing her began Wednesday in a Kitchener courtroom.
-
Just Jeffs: Kitchener, Ont. gathering for men who share the same name
A special gathering was held in Kitchener, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon -- but there was one catch. Your name had to be Jeff.
-
Lancaster Street ramps to remain open following tie vote at regional council
A regional council vote Wednesday night to close the Lancaster Street ramps to and from Highway 85 failed on a tie, meaning that the controversial highway interchange in Kitchener is staying open.
Calgary
-
'Whatever it takes': Calgary's public service workers continue strike action
A large gathering will be in front of Calgary's Harry Hays building as a countrywide strike by government workers enters Day 2.
-
'Reckless': Alberta judge fines B.C. man $6,000 for catching trout in national park
An Alberta judge fined a B.C. man $6,000 Wednesday for illegally catching eight cutthroat trout in Banff National Park as part of a YouTube survival challenge nearly four years ago.
-
Medicine Hat police seize sawed-off shotgun, arrest man
Police in Medicine Hat say charges have been laid against a 36-year-old man in connection with a recent firearm seizure.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. aunt wants to see changes after nephew died in a RCMP holding cell
An inquest into the death of a man who was found unresponsive in an RCMP holding cell wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. The family hopes to see changes to help prevent similar incidents.
-
Federal workers strike in Saskatoon
Around 200 people could be seen walking the picket in downtown Saskatoon as a strike by some federal workers got underway.
-
Sask. social income support changes spark criticism at SUMA convention
The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) wrapped up its annual convention Wednesday with the province's social income support (SIS) program drawing plenty of questions and criticism.
Edmonton
-
Ukrainian newcomer stabbed at Edmonton bus stop no longer in ICU, wife says
Ivan Pylypchuk was finally getting used to his new early-morning routine commuting to his job at a construction company, which the Ukrainian newcomer joined two days after moving to Canada with his wife and daughter.
-
Oilers edge Kings 4-2 to draw even in first-round playoff series
Klim Kostin scored the third-period game-winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday to even their first-round playoff series at a win apiece.
-
LIVE @ 12 P.M. MT
LIVE @ 12 P.M. MT | Regimental funeral to be held Thursday for Alberta RCMP officer
A regimental funeral will be held on Thursday for Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami.
Vancouver
-
B.C. real estate agent fined $35K for failing to ensure clients knew about special levy before condo purchase
The real estate agent for a downsizing B.C. couple who were shocked to learn that their new home came with a more-than-$60,000 special levy has agreed to face discipline for misconduct.
-
Police radio transmissions played at Myles Gray death inquest
Audio of 911 calls and police radio transmissions are shedding new light on what happened the day Myles Gray died after being beaten by several Vancouver police officers.
-
B.C. port firm faces lawsuit by B.C. First Nation over disruption of ancestral remains
The Bonaparte First Nation in British Columbia's Interior is suing a shipping port company and several others, claiming railway infrastructure development has destroyed and disturbed its ancestral burial grounds.
Regina
-
Charter bus collides with semi as spring snowstorm creates dangerous travel conditions in Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP said they responded to more than 50 calls for assistance relating to road conditions as a spring snowstorm creates hazardous travel conditions in southern Saskatchewan.
-
Regina couple says movers lost or damaged $100K worth of items including cremated remains
A Regina couple says their moving experience was a nightmare that left their belongings damaged, destroyed or missing.
-
Hundreds of striking federal workers hit the picket lines in Regina
Striking federal workers hit the picket lines across Canada Wednesday with hundreds at two sites in Regina taking part in the strike.