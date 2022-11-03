Sun and above-seasonal temperatures continue in Ottawa

OTTAWA -

Warm and above seasonal temperatures continue in the capital, in the first week of November.

According to Environment Canada, the fog will clear this morning and it will be mainly sunny and the high Thursday will be 17 C.

Overnight it will be clear, then partly cloudy after midnight. The low will be 8 C.

Friday will be mainly sunny and wind in the forecast. The high will be 19 C.

Saturday will be even warmer, going up to 23 C, and a mix of sun and cloud.

Sunday will be sunny and 16 C.