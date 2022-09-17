Summer's last Saturday perfectly pleasant
A seasonal and mainly sunny day is in store for the last Saturday of summer.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the nation’s capital includes a partly sunny, partly cloudy sky with an afternoon high of 19 C, right in line with the seasonal average.
Some fog patches may have developed overnight, but will dissipate as the morning progresses.
The evening forecast is clear to start, but some clouds are forecast to move in, bringing a low chance of showers. Overnight, expect a low around 13 C, a few degrees warmer than average.
Sunday’s forecast is cloudy with a few showers, a risk of a thunderstorm, and a high of 24 C.
Showers continue Monday with a high of 17 C.
Tuesday’s outlook is partly cloudy with a high of 24 C.
Fall officially arrives at 9:03 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Thousands of people spent London's coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state in London
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket ahead of a meeting with King Charles III in London.
Some Canadians expect to watch Queen's funeral with sadness; others will skip it
For some Canadians, the queen's funeral on Monday will prompt sadness and trigger personal memories, but for others it's a distant event they intend to miss.
Pressure on Russian forces mounts after Ukraine's advances
Western defence officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east.
NDP won't bend any further on federal dental-care plan, Singh warns
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party was willing to be flexible on the first phase of the Liberal government's dental-care plan, but in future the New Democrats will bend no further.
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.
Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
Canadian cities facing housing supply crisis, Re/Max report says
A new report from Re/Max says housing supply in Canadian cities have seen continuous declines in the last decade and could reach a 'crisis point' if policymakers don't take urgent action to increase inventory.
Radio host deletes Twitter account after calling Blue Jays catcher's run to home plate 'embarrassing'
A TSN radio host has deleted his Twitter account after calling a video showing Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk sprinting from first to home plate 'embarrassing for the sport.'
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
Atlantic
-
N.B. victim of alleged sexual assault hopeful change is on horizon
She didn’t expect her story would gain the attention it has, but the alleged sexual assault victim at the centre of a discussion surrounding access to sexual assault forensic examinations says she’s hopeful that, by speaking out, it will spark real change.
-
N.B. man who held woman captive for almost a month in 2010 released on parole
A New Brunswick man who held a woman captive for almost a month in a rooming house in Moncton in 2010 has had special conditions imposed on his statutory release from prison.
-
Doors closed: ER shuts down for weekend in university town
A shortage of physicians will keep the doors closed all weekend at Horizon Health's Sackville Memorial Hospital.
Toronto
-
Woman dead after being pulled from water at Toronto park
Emergency crews are performing life-saving measures on a person who was pulled from Lake Ontario at an Etobicoke park Saturday morning.
-
Here are 5 hidden gems that flew under the radar at TIFF
Here's a look at five titles that flew under the radar at TIFF, but should land a spot on your must-see list as they're released in the coming months:
-
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Poilievre victory seen as good news for Conservative Party of Quebec
Pierre Poilievre's successful bid to lead the federal Tories bodes well for the Conservative Party of Quebec, which is running in the provincial election on similar messages, analysts say.
-
Youth convention and transportation on the leaders' agenda on the Quebec campaign trail
On Saturday, day 21 of the election campaign, some leaders are taking the opportunity to sweeten their beaks in creameries, as well as speak on topics related to transportation and language and culture.
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil new digital video board
There's a new state-of-the-art video board at the Sudbury Arena for Wolves fans to enjoy once the season resumes. The organization says this is top of the line when it comes to video boards in the Canadian Hockey League. But it was a message from the team's owner that had some wondering what his future intentions might be.
-
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
-
Funnel cloud spotted over northern First Nation community
Amateur video captured by Felicia Shawanada shows a funnel cloud in the skies above Atikameksheng Anishnawbe west of Sudbury on Sept. 13.
London
-
Fatal collision near Listowel, Ont.
A section of Perth Line 86 has reopened after a fatal crash early Friday evening.
-
London police seek $4 million hiring blitz in 2023 as 9-1-1 calls climb
The London Police Service is asking city hall to hire two dozen new officers and support staff next year. In a new report to the London Police Services Board, $3.96 million is sought from city hall for an additional 20 officers and four civilian positions.
-
London, Ont. housing market in flux
Over the past several months, London’s housing market has going through a dramatic phase — while the average price of a home in the Forest City has dropped dramatically since February, the cost of rent has skyrocketed 26.5 per cent.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Demand for service outstripping resources': Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says officers are struggling to keep up as call volumes rise, and a public survey presented to the police board is showing the impact on citizens.
-
Winnipeg looks to add 16 new zero-emission transit buses to fleet
Winnipeg transit is about to become more environmentally friendly.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
-
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
-
'Panic was going through my mind': Shooting rattles Kitchener neighborhood
Residents of a Kitchener neighbourhood say they’re on edge after gunfire rang out near their homes Thursday night.
Calgary
-
Faced with high prices, Calgary drivers look at Gasoline Alley's cheap gas
While many Calgarians are doing whatever they can to save money, some could be considering spending a little time and fuel to cash in on a big discount on gas.
-
Premier Kenney in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was part of the hours-long queue in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. Kenney tweeted he made the trip out of pocket to honour the Queen on behalf of Alberta.
-
Motorcyclist dead in northwest Calgary crash
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northwest Calgary on Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
'We cannot continue to skate by': Sask. nurses' union head says long ER waits are making patient outcomes worse
According to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, emergency rooms in Saskatoon are under intense strain, leading to the deteriorating health of patients waiting for transfers to different facilities.
-
Police await toxicology results in Sask. stabbing suspect's death
Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody.
-
Saskatoon man found guilty in 68-year-old's murder
A Saskatoon man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a 68-year-old man.
Edmonton
-
Video shows Edmonton police officer pushing woman to the ground
A video shows a police officer shoving a woman to the ground, but Edmonton police say there are no grounds for an investigation.
-
Gun threat part of mounting violent harassment facing Pride Corner on Whyte: organizers
Pride Corner on Edmonton's Whyte Avenue is seeing an uptick in aggressive and hateful harassment, including a recent gun threat, organizers say.
-
Former Alberta Human Rights Commission chief to sue province over dismissal
Alberta's former Human Rights Commission chief will be taking legal action for what his lawyer says was an "unjust" termination.
Vancouver
-
'I'm scrambling every second': Parents still trying to find daycare ahead of school closures Monday
At Curious Kids Children's Centre in Aldergrove, they will honor the life of the Queen in their own way Monday. The daycare is choosing to stay open even as many daycares shut down Monday to mark a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Candidates to use non-English names on Vancouver ballots after judge punts challenge
Vancouver civic election candidates who submitted nomination papers with names written in non-Latin script such as Chinese and Farsi will have those names included on the ballot.
-
Canadian homebuyers still happy with pandemic home purchases, survey reveals
With the real estate market slowing down, Andrea Rozenberg, who bought her False Creek condo during the pandemic, says she has no regrets.
Regina
-
'Classic smash and grab': Regina restaurants out thousands of dollars following string of break-ins, thefts
It’s been an expensive few weeks for some locally owned businesses in Regina as they deal with an increase in break-ins and thefts.
-
'It was an uphill battle': Walk held to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and crystal meth
More than 100 people gathered in Regina on Friday to take part in a walk with the purpose of raising awareness about the dangers of crystal meth and fentanyl.
-
DNA experts take the stand in Dillon Whitehawk trial
The trial of Dylan Whitehawk for the murder of Keesha Bitternose continued Friday, with the Crown calling two DNA analysis experts to the stand.