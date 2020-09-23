OTTAWA -- Fall is officially here, but Wednesday it will feel more like summer.

Environment Canada is expecting a high of 22 C with a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday. It will feel more like 26 with the humidex.

The warmer-than-usual weather will continue, with highs into the 20s expected for the next few days.

Thursday will be 21 C with a mix of sun and cloud. There's a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Friday will be 22 C with a mix and sun and cloud. And Saturday will be 25 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

After that, there are showers in the forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.