Summer-like weather to start fall in Ottawa
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 7:12AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Fall is officially here, but Wednesday it will feel more like summer.
Environment Canada is expecting a high of 22 C with a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday. It will feel more like 26 with the humidex.
The warmer-than-usual weather will continue, with highs into the 20s expected for the next few days.
Thursday will be 21 C with a mix of sun and cloud. There's a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Friday will be 22 C with a mix and sun and cloud. And Saturday will be 25 C with a mix of sun and cloud.
After that, there are showers in the forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.