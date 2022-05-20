Summer-like weather returns to Ottawa ahead of the long weekend

It will be hot and humid in Ottawa on Friday and temperatures will be well above the seasonal average.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 28 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 33 degrees. Today’s UV index will be 8, or very high.

There will be a chance of showers overnight with a risk of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will fall to 20 C.

The warm weather will continue tomorrow and the forecast calls for showers in the morning and evening. Temperatures will climb to 27 C on Saturday, but it will feel more like 32 degrees with the humidex.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers tomorrow morning, but it will be sunny in the afternoon. Expect a 70 per cent chance of rain in the evening. Temperatures will drop to 14 C overnight.

The seasonal weather will return on Sunday – expect rain throughout the day and a high of 19 C.

The forecast for the holiday Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 19 C.