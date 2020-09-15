OTTAWA -- Things are expected to warm back up in Ottawa on Tuesday after a chilly night.

A frost advisory remained in effect Tuesday morning for the region, with those conditions expected to continue for few hours before clearing later in the morning.

Fog patches are also expected to dissipate Tuesday morning. The high will reach all the way to 18 C, with a mix of sun and cloud. There's a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be the warmest day all week, with a high of 24 C and sunny weather in the forecast. The humidex will reach 27 C.

Thursday also has a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 15 C.