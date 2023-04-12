Summer-like temperatures on the way for the capital

Sunny weather and a small chance of showers are in store for the capital as we inch towards summer-like temperatures this week.

According to Environment Canada, it will be mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers ending early this morning.

It will clear by the afternoon and the high will be 19 C.

Overnight it will be mainly cloudy with a low of 7 C.

Thursday will feel like mid-summer. The forecast is calling for sun and a high of 28 C, feeling like 31 with the humidex.

Friday will be sunny and a high of 22 C.