Summer-like temperatures on the way for the capital

patios in byward market

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Should you fight an eviction?

Arriving home to a notice to vacate on your front door can be devastating, to say the least. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some instances when you should consider fighting an eviction and explains how an eviction could affect your credit rating.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina