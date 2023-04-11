Summer-like temperatures continue in Ottawa

Ottawa winter sun sunny cold

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

Tributes were growing Monday for the five people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils. Details were also emerging about some of the wounded, including a rookie officer who was just recently sworn in.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina