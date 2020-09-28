OTTAWA -- The calendar may say fall but hot, humid weather will briefly return to the capital on Monday.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 27 C, feeling like 32 with the humidex factored in.

Showers are expected to begin overnight and continue off and on for the next few days.

Tuesday: Showers and 17 C

Wednesday: 18 C and showers

Thursday: 16 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers

Sunshine will return toward the end of the week with cooler temperatures.

The average daytime high for this time of year is 17 C.