Summer isn’t over yet: Hot and humid this weekend in Ottawa

Despite Labour Day having come and gone, it is still technically summer, and this weekend it will definitely feel like it.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a few clouds and a high of 28 C on Saturday and Sunday, with humidex values around 34 both days.

Sunday may see a few more clouds than Saturday does, but that hot, humid weather should last through the weekend.

These temperatures are well above average. The usual high for this time of year is closer to 20 C.

Saturday’s high won’t be a record. The highest temperature recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Sept. 10 is 33.5 C in 2002.

The overnight low Saturday night into Sunday morning is 14 C, about four degrees warmer than average.

Sunday night should also see a low around 14 C.

Above-average temperatures are forecast to linger Monday with a few clouds and a high of 26 C.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for showers and a high of 22.

Wednesday is looking cloudy.

The fall equinox takes place Thursday, Sept. 22, at 9:03 p.m.