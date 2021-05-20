OTTAWA -- The summer weather party continues in Ottawa but the sunshine comes with a chance of showers for most of the rest of the week, including parts of the long weekend.

Environment Canada predicts near 30 C weather will continue for the next three days before temperatures cool off to more seasonal averages in the low 20’s.

Expected showers sandwich the long weekend, and there’s a moderate chance of rainfall on Sunday.

On Saturday expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 29 C.

Holiday Monday is forecast to peak at 22 C with partly cloudy skies.