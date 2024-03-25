Sum 41's final North American tour to visit Ottawa next January

Sum 41's last headlining world tour will visit Ottawa next January.

The Grammy-nominated band announced the official Canadian leg of their final headlining tour, "Tour of the Setting Sum" on Monday.

Sum 41 will play at Canadian Tire Centre on Jan. 24, before wrapping up the tour in Toronto on Jan. 28 and 30.

The band will be joined by Pup and Gob for the show in Ottawa.

The Tour of the Setting Sun kicked off on Jakarta, Indonesia on March 1. Sum 41 will make stops in Canada, the United States, Japan, Mexico, Germany, Italy and more.

Tickets for the Sum 41 concert in Ottawa will go on sale on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Sum 41 announced the band will breakup after 27 years. The band has sold over 15 million records worldwide and won 2 JUNO Awards. Sum 41 will release their final double album, Heaven :x: Hell, on Friday.