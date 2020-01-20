OTTAWA -- Majic 100 morning show host Stuntman Stu has announced on Twitter that his leukemia has returned.

Stu is vowing to beat the disease again and that he will "beat it hard"

"We will beat this as I told you the first time," Stu says in the video. "We will beat it again."

Stu is calling his new battle with the disease #StuStrong2.

After experiencing nosebleeds, migraines, bruising and extreme fatigue Stu was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2016. He underwent aggressive treatment followed by a bone-marrow transplant.

All of us in the Bell Media building will be fully behind Stu in his second battle with the disease, and know that he will beat it again.