OTTAWA -- Just in time for Father's Day, MAJIC 100 morning host Stuntman Stu Schwartz is leaving the hospital to, in his words, "annoy my wife and kids" after his latest bone marrow transplant.

Schwartz was admitted to the Ottawa Hospital in May to undergo a second life-saving transplant after his leukemia returned early this year.

After 31 days and my second bone marrow transplant they’re sending me home! Thx to everyone on 5 West for putting up with a sometimes moody patient and to all of you for your comments and to my friends who texted me. Now it’s home to annoy my wife and kids! #stustrong2 — Stu Schwartz (@StuntmanStu) June 20, 2020

"After 31 days and my second bone marrow transplant they're sending me home!" Schwartz said in a tweet Saturday morning.

After successfully battling leukemia once in 2016 with the help of a bone marrow transplant, Schwartz was given the devastating diagnosis in January that his cancer had returned.

He returned to treatment and, nearly three months later, announced the leukemia was in remission.

The second transplant was described to Schwartz as "riskier" but he said it was what he needed to do to stay alive.

“When you’re given this diagnosis and given this solution, you don’t argue with it. You say ‘okay, I trust the team of doctors and the transplant team.’ I have to put my faith in the system, in God and just the fact that this will work. You just got to be positive," he told CTV Morning Live ahead of his transplant in May.

On Twitter Saturday, Schwartz thanked the community for their well wishes and the staff the Ottawa Hospital for "putting up with a sometimes moody patient."