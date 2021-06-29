OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 59-year-old driver has learned a harsh lesson about speeding laws and to whom they apply.

In a tweet, the OPP said officers stopped a driver on County Road 22 in North Grenville after they were clocked at 135 km/h.

Upon hearing of the stunt driving charge—which comes with an automatic seven-day licence suspension and seven-day impound—the driver reportedly said, "Isn't that just for the young guys at night?"

#GrenvilleOPP with a #StuntDriving stop on CR 22, @North_Grenville. When 59 y/o driver told of the charge - "isn't that just for the young guys at night?" - now has a 7 day licence suspension & vehicle impound. Be aware that Stunt Driving penalties increase July 1st. #ottnews ^dh pic.twitter.com/9QaRixeWQ4 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 29, 2021

Stunt driving penalties increase on Thursday

Starting Thursday, drivers charged with stunt driving, no matter their age, sex, or the time of the day, will face harsher penalties.

The new penalties include a 30-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Drivers convicted of stunt driving will face a minimum of a one to three-year driver's licence suspension for a first offence, and a minimum of three to 10 years for a second offence. A lifetime ban is issued after a fourth conviction.

If the speed limit is less than 80 km/h, the stunt driving threshold will become 40 km/h or more above the posted limit starting Thursday. Elsewhere, it is 50 km/h or more above the limit. Stunt driving charges also apply when driving at or above 150 km/h on 400-series highways, including pilot areas with a speed limit of 110 km/h.