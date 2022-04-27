Stunt driving charges for G2 driver clocked going 181 km/h in Almonte

OPP stopped a G2 driver going 181 km/h on Martin St. N. in the Almonte, Ont. area on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter) OPP stopped a G2 driver going 181 km/h on Martin St. N. in the Almonte, Ont. area on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation

Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina