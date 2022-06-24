Stunt driver clocked going 198 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, police say

Ontario Provincial Police hit the brakes on a driver going 98 km/h over the speed limit on the Queensway through Ottawa.

The OPP says an officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 417 travelling at 198 km/h. The speed limit on the Queensway in Ottawa is 100 km/h.

The driver is facing several charges - stunt driving, careless driving and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance.

Under Ontario's stunt driving laws, the driver's licence is suspended for 30 days and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

Meantime, a 19-year-old has had their licence suspended for 30 days after being stopped speeding east of Ottawa.

The OPP says an officer observed a vehicle going 160 km/h in an 80 km/h hour zone on Highway 138 in Stormont.