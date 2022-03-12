Students from India identified as victims of fatal crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the five victims of a fatal crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 3:45 a.m. on the highway between Aikins Road and Saint Hilaire Road. It involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger van. Five occupants of the van were killed and two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

In an update Sunday, police identified the victims as students from India who were attending schools in Montreal and the GTA.

Jaspinder Singh, 21, Karanpal Singh, 22, Mohit Chouhan, 23, Pawan Kumar, 23, and Harpreet Singh, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's a tragedy. Nobody wants to respond to that call for service, but we’re there, we’re working," said OPP Const. Maggie Pickett on Saturday.

Westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed between Wallbridge Loyalist Road and Glen Miller Road for the investigation for about 10 hours on Saturday.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash and the OPP investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been laid.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson.