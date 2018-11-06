Ottawa Fire says hazmat teams are managing the scene of a reported chlorine leak at Centennial Public School on Gloucester St..

The school says chlorine fumes were detected shortly after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday and students and staff evacuated to the nearby Bronson centre.

School officials say they will not be able to return to classes Tuesday. Students are being sent home. Parents can pick up their kids at the Bronson Centre.

Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Ottawa Paramedics say no significant injuries have been reported, but two teachers were being assessed.