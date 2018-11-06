

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says hazmat teams are managing the scene of a reported chlorine leak at Centennial Public School on Gloucester St..

UPDATE: Hazmat teams managing scene at 300blk of Gloucester St downtown between Percy & Bay. Leak was reported by staff in basement of school. Students were evacuated safely to nearby location. School board communicating with parents. #ottnews #otttraffic https://t.co/jjHFzR0QJv — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) November 6, 2018

The school says chlorine fumes were detected shortly after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday and students and staff evacuated to the nearby Bronson centre.

School officials say they will not be able to return to classes Tuesday. Students are being sent home. Parents can pick up their kids at the Bronson Centre.

We will not be able to re-enter the school today. Parents please pick up children at the Bronson Center, 211 Bronson Ave. Check with the child’s teacher before taking them home. — Centennial PS (@centennialps) November 6, 2018

Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Ottawa Paramedics say no significant injuries have been reported, but two teachers were being assessed.