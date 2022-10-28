Students, alumni urged to party responsibly during Queen's University homecoming
Police, city officials and Queen's University are calling on students to tone down the partying in Kingston, Ont. this weekend.
Queen's University homecoming is officially back in-person for the first time since 2019, with the city and its residents expecting rowdy and raucous crowds.
Chris Walmsley has lived on Albert Street in the University District for nearly 25 years and says homecoming has become a big problem.
"Lots of parties, broken glass, we've had railings kicked out here, so there's property damage."
Walmsley tells CTV News that when he moved into his home, 70 to 80 per cent of his neighbours were permanent residents and homeowners. Now he's one of just a few who are still left on the street. The rest of the homes belong to students.
"Everybody has sort of given up and we're at our limits now too," Walmsley says. "So we've got to move out probably sometime, it's just untenable at this point."
The university says this weekend marks a big occasion as homecoming returns to in-person events, and 2,700 alumni and their guests are expected on campus.
"There's no question that while the tradition of alumni homecoming is almost a 100-years-old, it is being marred by some of the behaviours that happen off campus," said Karen Bertrand, vice-president of advancement at Queen's University.
Kingston got a taste of what's to come last weekend as faux homecoming parties were held in the school's surrounding communities.
Police say at its peak there were 8,000 partiers in the streets. Three hundred officers were deployed to deal with the crowds and 13 arrests were made, all for public intoxication.
"It does give us a bit of a roadmap," says Brian Pete, this weekend's events commander with the Kingston Police.
"Of course, last weekend was the 'faux-coming' or unsanctioned event which there are significant differences. Because there are lots of people coming back to Kingston this weekend for legitimate alumni and homecoming events."
"We're just strongly encouraging, and the entire alumni community is strongly encouraging students to celebrate safely and in a way that is respectful of the Queen's community," said Bertrand.
Pleas were also issued earlier in the week by the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, who said their emergency room was overflowing due to partygoers coming in with injuries, severely intoxicated, and under the influence.
"People being hit by vehicles, thrown objects, falling through roofs, through balconies, off balconies, off roofs," said David Pichora, President and CEO of Kingston HSC.
"It's not just a matter of having them sleep in off in a corner somewhere," he says. "They're in the critical care part of our ER with IVs running and we've even had some that need to be intubated and ventilated."
Kingston police have brought in outside units from Ottawa and the OPP in preparation for the expected crowds. Community liaison officers have also been walking the university district for the last two weeks and speaking with students, sharing their message before the big weekend.
"We're not telling people not to have fun," says Pete, "but it does have to happen in a safe and responsible manner."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Indigenous baseball player has his eye on the big leagues
Even before Kaleb Thomas could walk, he could throw a baseball. At two years old, he was swinging a bat. Now 18, Thomas is the first Indigenous player on Canada's Junior National Team, and he has his eyes set on the big leagues.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories
The man who allegedly attacked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about COVID-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed "out of touch with reality."
'A duct tape effort': Key moments from Peter Sloly's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
On Friday, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly appeared before the Public Order Emergency Commission that is examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to bring the 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. With his cross-examination expected to take place on Monday, here are some key quotes from his much-anticipated testimony, under questioning from commission counsel.
'Biased' Ottawa police intelligence harmed its ability to contain 'Freedom Convoy,' say security analysts
Declassified intelligence information shows the Ottawa Police Service may have hampered its own ability to contain the Freedom Convoy by relying on its own analysis while dismissing crucial threat assessments from outside agencies.
Explorer's cameras recovered after 85 years on Yukon glacier
A cache of equipment belonging to explorer Bradford Washburn, including three of his cameras, has been retrieved from a Yukon glacier after 85 years.
Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'
An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: 'Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?'
Video of woman being Tasered by transit police in Vancouver sparks outrage
The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online that appear to show a woman in distress being Tasered during an arrest Thursday night.
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Emails reveal RCMP concerns about conflict of interest in hiring of spouses
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has released emails detailing conflict of interest concerns raised about two members assigned last year to an RCMP team providing information to the inquiry.
-
Cape Breton man charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting
A Cape Breton man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Florence, N.S.
-
Massive American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in Halifax Harbour
The newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. navy's fleet arrived this morning in Halifax harbour. The nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford is on its first deployment, having left its home port in Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 4.
Toronto
-
Ontario mother says young son was placed in padded 'cell' by school without her knowledge
A Mississauga, Ont. mother says her son was placed in what's known as a 'seclusion room' by his teachers multiple times without her knowledge or consent.
-
Police investigating fatal shooting in Toronto's east end
A male is dead after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s east end.
-
At least two Ontario school boards confirm they would close if full education workers strike happens
At least two Ontario school boards have now confirmed that schools will close in the event of a full strike by education workers.
Montreal
-
Concordia apologizes to Black students more than a half-century after protests, arrests, deportations over racism complaint
Concordia University is apologizing for its handling of the 1969 Sir George Williams Protest - also called the Computer Centre Incident- as the Montreal institution released a report on anti-Black racism.
-
Quebec says schools need to report weapons seizures to police after report says staff turning a blind eye
Quebec's education minister said he is 'very concerned' about the rise of weapons seizures in the province's schools and the lack of reporting such threats to the police.
-
81-year-old woman in Montreal found dead, police investigating as murder
Montreal police have opened a murder investigation into the death of an 81-year-old woman whose body was found in an apartment building in the Rosemont-La Petite Patrie borough on Oct. 22.
Northern Ontario
-
Kirkland Lake suspect charged with murder of missing woman
A 40-year-old from Kirkland Lake has been charged with the murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
-
Former North Bay bar owner wins battle against the Alcohol and Gaming Commission
A judge has ruled in favour of the former owner of the Fox & Fiddle in North Bay, who took the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to court to fight an attempt to ban him from the business.
-
Ties with the city run deep for Sudbury Wolves’ goalie
Goalie Joe Ranger says he’s the guy to provide the Sudbury Wolves with the expertise and leadership it needs between the pipes as the team makes a run for a playoff berth.
London
-
Eviction-dodging tenant leaves family paying rent in Toronto and mortgage in London, Ont.
A family stuck paying rent in Toronto and a mortgage in London says they’ve done everything right to get their London tenants to move out, but the system is letting them down. Jeremy Awori lives with his wife and two children in Toronto, and they’ve been trying desperately to move to London into the townhouse they own on Fanshawe Park Road East — but he says the tenant won’t budge.
-
Former Seaforth golf pro gets 3.5 year jail sentence for sex offences
There were tears of joy and tears of sorrow in a Goderich, Ont. courtroom Friday morning, as Cam Doig was sentenced for historical sexual offences.
-
Death of child leads to charges for wanted London man
The death of a young child and a subsequent 17-month investigation has led to charges for a London man. Police are now looking for 47-year-old Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano who is wanted by way of warrant on charges of manslaughter and causing death by criminal negligence.
Winnipeg
-
'Advocate for yourself': Young Manitoba woman shares heart attack story in hopes to help others
A Manitoba woman is hoping her recent experience of suffering a heart attack will prevent others from not going through the same situation.
-
Missing Manitoba woman found dead in Saskatchewan River
A missing Manitoba woman was found dead in the Saskatchewan River on Thursday.
-
'Like a washboard': Winnipegger left frustrated over muddy and flooded back lane
One Winnipeg woman is frustrated over the flooded, muddy and rut-filled back lane by her East Kildonan home.
Kitchener
-
Shots fired near St. Mary's High School, hold and secure lifted
Shots have been fired in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital by air ambulance after crash in Kitchener
One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance Friday after being hit by a car at the intersection of King and Frederick streets in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo’s first woonerf transforms local road into a shared living street
The City of Waterloo officially opened the Larch Street woonerf, a unique makeover of a road in the University District.
Calgary
-
Calgary's top cop expresses concern about rising violence against police after officer shot in Canyon Meadows
One man is dead and a Calgary Police Service officer was injured after an early morning shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Canyon Meadows.
-
Police charge 15-year-old girl after she allegedly steals mom's vehicle, hits officer
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stolen vehicle that turned into a hit-and-run involving a police officer.
-
Recent hit-and-runs in Calgary sparks renewed plea from mother to driver who struck her son
A series of recent hit-and-run incidents in the city has sparked a Calgary mother to speak out, imploring the suspect responsible for injuring her teenage son to come forward.
Saskatoon
-
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
-
'There's always a whole story there': Law enforcement educator advises caution after arrest video
A Saskatoon woman is applauding the efforts of a downtown mall security crew after video of an arrest was widely circulated and criticized last week.
-
New homeless shelter opening in Fairhaven, out of downtown Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's (STC) downtown homeless shelter is moving to a new location and expanding.
Edmonton
-
Feds celebrate free EV charging stations in Edmonton as step in energy transition
Edmonton residents and visitors who have gone electric now have more options to charge their vehicle around the city for free. The federal government unveiled 24 new charging stations at eight different locations on Friday.
-
Albertans driving 11 emergency vehicles, firefighting equipment down to Mexico
It's quite the convoy – fire trucks, ambulances, a school bus loaded with equipment – all bound for Mexico courtesy of volunteers and donors in northern Alberta.
-
Here's how you can protect your kids against Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV
Alberta Health Services is reminding parents to be wary of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). According to AHS, RSV is one of the most common childhood viral infections, especially during the colder months, adding almost all children will have an RSV infection by age two.
Vancouver
-
Video of woman being Tasered by transit police in Vancouver sparks outrage
The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online that appear to show a woman in distress being Tasered during an arrest Thursday night.
-
First-of-its-kind affordable housing project slated for Delta, B.C.
Shovels are in the ground in Delta, where 130 below-market rental homes are being built for independent seniors and individuals with intellectual disabilities.
-
Metro Vancouver candidate who was 2 votes shy of being elected gets spot on council after random draw
A Metro Vancouver incumbent candidate who nearly wasn't re-elected earlier this month is taking the sixth and final seat on council after a partial judicial recount went to a random draw.
Regina
-
Death of man found in Wascana Lake deemed non-criminal: Regina police
Regina police have deemed that the death of a man whose body was found in Wascana Lake last week is not a criminal matter.
-
'No units available': First responder radio recordings provide snapshot of ambulance shortage in Regina
An emergency situation in Regina on Tuesday in which no ambulance was available to immediately respond is highlighting ongoing pressure felt by paramedics across Saskatchewan.
-
New text scam pretends to offer Sask. residents money for receiving COVID-19 shot
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of a new text scam pretending to offer residents money for receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.