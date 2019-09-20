

Ottawa Police have charged a 14-year-old student at Osgoode Township High School in Metcalfe with three offences after a video showing him with guns was posted online.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said it contacted Ottawa Police immediately after becoming aware of some “concerning photos and videos being circulated on social media by an Osgoode Township High School student.”

Students say it all started Thursday afternoon when a male student threatened others after school.

“He was like ‘I’m going to shoot you guys, I’m going to kill you guys, I got a pocket knife,'” one student said.

It was later that day when students say they saw a video posted on Snapchat of the same student with guns.

Ottawa Police say the 14-year-old was arrested and is charged with uttering threats, possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police officers were present at the school on Friday.

“Members of the Ottawa Police Service and the OCDSB support team will be at OTHS today to help address concerns. These supports will help us to maintain a regular school environment which is important for student and staff wellbeing,” the OCDSB said in a statement.

No one was injured.