OTTAWA -- After being soaked by heavy rain, Ottawa is about to be hit by strong winds.

Ottawa has received between 10 to 15 millimetres of rain today, depending on where you are in the city.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa-Gatineau, saying “rain coming to an end and strong winds developing this afternoon.”

“Periods of rain are expected to end later this afternoon except early this evening in extreme eastern Ontario. Local rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are expected by the time the rain comes to an end.”

Strong westerly winds are also forecast to develop this afternoon. Wind gusts of 70 km/h to 80 km/h are expected.

A Wind Warning has been issued for Brockville – Leeds and Grenville, Cornwall-Morrisburg and Kingston areas.

Wind gust of 90 km/h are expected.