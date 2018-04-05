

The clean-up is underway after a windy evening in the National Capital Region.

Winds hitting 80 km/h knocked out power, toppled signs and spread debris across the region.

In Sandy Hill, the roof of a townhouse on Osgoode Street was ripped off by the strong winds. The debris landed on a car, but no one was hurt.

Laszlo Morvai was next door in his apartment when the roof came loose.

"We thought a tree fell. Then we looked outside and saw firetrucks and saw there was a big black thing on the ground. We thought it was a tarp," he said.

Morvai said the fall threw his door open and rattled the house.

"We could hear it in our rooms pushing the windows and all the blinds were flying everywhere," he said.

His neighbour, Meesha Laury, was also home at the time.

"It sounded like a huge gust of wind, followed by a mini tornado going around and then I looked outside and saw it on the ground."

Ottawa Police also closed the Chaudière Bridge over the Ottawa River Wednesday evening due to the strong winds. Police say the winds created hazardous driving conditions. Debris was knocked off a building on Albert Island and onto the road. Crews were called in to check the safety of the building and clean-up the mess.

In Kanata, the wind toppled a large sign at the McDonald's and Mattress Mart on Terry Fox Drive.

Just got this pic from my sister. The large lit sign at McDonalds/Mattress Mart at Terry Fox blew over. pic.twitter.com/C25oiMpgq4 — Jaime Robinson (@jaimekathleen10) April 5, 2018

In Gatineau, police closed boul. Maisonneuve between Elisabeth-Bruyere and Papineau and Papineau between Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Maisonneuve because of flying debris at a construction site.

Ottawa Fire responded to multiple calls for downed trees and hydro lines.

Hydro Ottawa crews were dispatched to restore power in the Rockcliffe Park and Kanata North areas last night.

Hydro One reported small patches of power outages across eastern Ontario.