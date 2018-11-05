

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Public Health says there is soaring demand for the flu shot in the City this season.

The health unit reports a 30 percent increase in the number of visits to city-run clinics.

More than 3,000 people have already received the flu shot at six clinics to date, in addition to those who have gone to their local pharmacy.

In all of last flu season, 4,500 people received their flu shot at 17 clinics hosted in the community and at hospitals. Health officials have already seen an increase in seniors and families with young children attending the OPH flu shot clinics.

There are nine more clinics this season offered by Ottawa Public Health.