

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Canadian Union of Public Employees says four striking locals in Cornwall have reached tentative agreements with the city.

Library workers, paramedics and outside workers walked off the job May 17. The inside workers went on strike a few days later.

CUPE says, in a statement, "Bargaining committees representing library workers, paramedics, outside and inside workers will be recommending the settlements to their memberships for ratification."

No other details have been shared.

Union representatives have said the main issues in the dispute were wages, and concessions the City of Cornwall was asking for in talks.

CUPE says details of the agreements will be shared once they are ratified.