Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'

Thousands of striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill as their union says talks with the federal government have "ground to a halt."

More than 150,000 workers with the Public Service Alliance of Canada are on strike for an eighth straight day as union representatives negotiate with the government for a bigger wage increase and more flexibility to work remotely.

A PSAC email to members Tuesday night said the government "has dug in on their position, and has shown no movement on our key issues, especially wages and remote work."

"They think they can wait you out - they're testing you, and they think you're going to give up," the email said. "But we're going to keep holding the line and fighting for better."

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said Wednesday morning that talks are continuing, but expressed frustration at the offers PSAC negotiators are tabling.

"I am actually frustrated this morning," Fortier said. "We’re still at the table, it's just that we keep receiving unreasonable and unaffordable offers. ... I cannot write a blank cheque."

Fortier said the government's proposal of nine per cent wage increase over three years, which a third-party Public Interest Commission recommended, remains on the table.

"We have a PIC report, a third party that recommended salaries at a fair advantage for the employees, and that's what is on the table," Fortier said.

"We will continue to negotiate. We're still at the table, but I just am in a place where I'm hoping for some movement today."

The union has been pushing for a 13.5 per cent increase in pay for its members over the same period of time.

Workers have been picketing in several locations across Ottawa and Gatineau, including Tunney's Pasture and Treasury Board President Mona Fortier's office on Montreal Road. But Wednesday will be a different story, with public servants being told to gather on Parliament Hill.

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) striking government workers protest on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Alex Silas, PSAC's regional executive vice-president for the National Capital Region, said the union is calling on all members and its allies across the labour movement to join them on the Hill on Wednesday.

"It is high time that this government understand that workers in the federal public service deserve fair wages that keep up with the cost of living; that all workers deserve fair wages that keep up with the cost of living," he said in a video on Twitter.

PM: 'PROGRESS IS BEING MADE'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he knows Canadians' frustrations will rise as the strike impacts services, but said the right to collective bargaining is important for the government.

"Yes, it's frustrating to know that Canadians may, as the days come, have more difficulty accessing services. But that's a motivator for everyone to try and resolve this."

Trudeau added that the union is "very aware of Canadians’ impatience and they have to calibrate that carefully."

"We're there to make progress at the table. And right now, progress is being made," he said. "There's an ebb and flow in these negotiations always. But we're going to continue to stay positive and constructive."

The rally on Wednesday comes as the union escalates its strike activities, even as talks continue with the federal government in an effort to reach a deal.

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) striking government workers protest on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

On Tuesday, hundreds of public servants marched across the Portage bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau. Outside the Prime Minister's Office building and the Treasury Board headquarters a few blocks away, strikers limited entry to just one person every five minutes.

In an open letter published on Monday, Fortier identified four main areas of disagreement that remain between the union and the government: wages, teleworking, outsourcing contracts and seniority rules in the event of a layoff.

- with files from Haneen Al-Hassoun, CTV Morning Live, and The Canadian Press