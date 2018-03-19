

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





More than 800 support staff at Carleton University begin a third week of strike action today.

CUPE 2424 and Carleton University met for 14 hours on Sunday with the assistance of a mediator. But both sides say they were unable to reach an agreement to end the strike that began on March 5.

In a statement, the union says “your negotiating team worked extremely hard at the bargaining table with sincere efforts to find acceptable solutions for both parties, but our employer still refuses to negotiate in any meaningful way.”

The union representing administration and technical staff at Carleton has said pensions are the main issue in the talks.

Picket lines are set up at both the Bronson Avenue and Colonel By entrances to Carleton University. OC Transpo buses will continue to drop off passengers on Bronson Avenue, and not enter the campus.

Carleton University issued a statement Monday morning asking students to exercise caution and patience when crossing the picket lines. Carleton adds students have the legal right to cross a picket line and to come to campus, attend classes and use all available university services during a strike.

CUPE 2424 is urging its members to continue with “the relentless solidarity and resolve that we have shown every single day. Stay positive. Stay determined.”