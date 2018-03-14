

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The union representing striking staff at Carleton University is accusing the university of engaging in “unfair labour practices.”

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has filed a complaint with the Ontario Labour Relations Board.

About 800 administrative, library and technical staff walked off the job on March 5 after contract talks broke down. The main issue in the dispute is pension benefits.

CUPE 2424 negotiator Jacynthe Barbeau said in a statement that “we are calling out the university’s administration for bargaining in bad faith.”

Barbeau said “since the strike began, Carleton has misrepresented and mischaracterized its own position and the union’s, including the issues that led to the strike. But this type of behaviour only serves to prolong the dispute and prevent the kind of negotiations that are needed to resolve it.”

CUPE says the university has not requested the union return to the bargaining table since the strike began.