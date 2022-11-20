Strike averted by education workers at schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

All elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will be open for in-person learning on Monday, after the union representing education workers reached a new agreement with the province.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Sunday afternoon that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario government.

"There will be no job action tomorrow. Our members will be reporting to schools to continue supporting the students that we are proud to work with," CUPE said in a statement on Twitter.

No details were released about the deal, but CUPE previously said the Ontario government had presented an offer with a 3.59 per cent wage increase for education workers.

CUPE and the Ontario government spent the weekend negotiating in Toronto after CUPE served a five-day strike notice, threatening to go on strike on Monday if a deal was not reached.

CUPE represents employees at 11 school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says none of its employees are represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

The union engaged in a two-day "political protest" earlier this month after the Ontario government passed legislation to impose a new contract on education workers and revoke the union's right to strike. The strike ended when the Ontario government agreed to revoke Bill 28 and return to the bargaining table.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.