

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Students will go to school as usual Monday after a tentative agreement between the union representing education support staff and the province was reached following negotiations this weekend.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement at a news conference Sunday night which was followed by a news conference held by CUPE.

55,000 school support workers including custodians, clerical staff and education assistants had been set to walk off the job if an agreement wasn’t reached by the strike deadline of 12:01 a.m.

Last Monday, the union began a work-to-rule campaign at schools across Ontario.

At least two dozen school boards across the province had said they wouldn't be able to hold classes in the event of a strike including the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

The tentative agreement still needs to be ratified.