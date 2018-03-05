

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Picket lines will greet students at Carleton University.

The union representing 800 administrative, technical and library staff at Carleton University begin strike action today after last ditch talks failed to reach a deal. Pension benefits was the major issue in the contract talks.

In a tweet at 4:36 a.m., CUPE 2424 said “we deeply regret to inform you that our negotiating team did not reach an agreement with the employer. CUPE 2424 will be on the picket lines effective 6 a.m. on Monday.”

Picket lines are expected to be set up at both the Bronson Avenue and Colonel By Drive vehicle entrances. OC Transpo buses will not cross the picket line and enter the campus., meaning students will get off the bus at Bronson Avenue. The O-Train will continue to operate as normal.

Carleton University has said it has developed contingency plans in an effort to minimize the impact of a labour disruption on students.

Carleton says classes will continue as scheduled during the strike. In a letter to students early this morning, Carleton said "the undergraduate and graduate registrar's offices, the library and other administrative offices will continue to operate, but will have limited services available." Residences, the dining hall and athletics will remain open and operational.