Stretch of Slater Street reopens after gas line repair

A stretch of Slater Street in downtown Ottawa has reopened after crews repaired a broken gas line.

Ottawa Fire Services says crews were called to the intersection of Slater Street and Bronson Avenue just after 1 p.m. for a gas leak.

@OttFire on scene of a gas leak at the intersection of Slater St & Bronson Ave. Firefighters are checking a close by building for gas migration as well as helping @OttawaPolice with traffic. #OttNews #OttTraffic @Ottawa_Traffic pic.twitter.com/J506uEmemW — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) September 26, 2022

Spokesperson Nick DeFazio tells CTV News Ottawa that some steel plates accidentally fell and hit a two-inch line.

Crews arrived around 1:38 p.m. to work on making repairs.

Ottawa paramedics said they were not called to the scene.

Ottawa police said Slater would be closed between Empress Avenue and Bay Street for several hours. They announced at 4:30 p.m. that the road had reopened for traffic.

Please be aware that Slater Street is closed between Empress Ave and Bay for 4-5 hours due to an infrastructure failure. — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) September 26, 2022