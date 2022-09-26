Stretch of Slater Street closed for gas leak

A stretch of Slater Street in downtown Ottawa is closed as crews repair a broken gas line.

Ottawa Fire Services says crews were called to the intersection of Slater Street and Bronson Avenue just after 1 p.m. for a gas leak.

@OttFire on scene of a gas leak at the intersection of Slater St & Bronson Ave. Firefighters are checking a close by building for gas migration as well as helping @OttawaPolice with traffic. #OttNews #OttTraffic @Ottawa_Traffic pic.twitter.com/J506uEmemW — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) September 26, 2022

Spokesperson Nick DeFazio tells CTV News Ottawa that some steel plates accidentally fell and hit a two-inch line.

Crews arrived around 1:38 p.m. to work on making repairs.

Ottawa paramedics said they were not called to the scene.

Ottawa police say Slater will be closed between Empress Avenue and Bay Street for several hours.