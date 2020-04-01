OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says a stretch of Highway 174 westbound, from Trim Road to Tenth Line Road, will close overnight Saturday to remove overhead signage.

The work was supposed to have taken place last weekend, but was postponed because of inclement weather, the City says.

More than 18 mm of rain fell in Ottawa Sunday.

Westbound lane reductions are now scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4. All westbound lanes are scheduled to be closed at 11 p.m. The closure will be in place until 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 5.

The following detour will be in effect:

Exit Highway 174 at Trim Road

Turn left on Trim Road

Turn right on St. Joseph Boulevard

Turn right on Tenth Line Road

Keep right and follow the Highway 174 westbound on-ramp

The City says it is in contact with the constructor to ensure they're adhering to COVID-19 guidelines set out by Ottawa Public Health and the Province of Ontario regarding physical distancing.