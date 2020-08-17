OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 12 kilometre section of Highway 401 eastbound near Kingston will be closed from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning to allow crews to clean up the aftermath of a collision last week.

A tractor trailer crashed Thursday, Aug. 13 at around 5 a.m. on the 401, spilling liquid tar into the wetland area nearby.

Police said Thursday that the driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

The Ministry of Environment is managing the clean up of the liquid tar.

In a press release on Monday, OPP said Highway 401 eastbound from kilometer 599 in Odessa to kilometer 611 at Gardiners Road in Kingston will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday Aug. until 6 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 19 to allow the clean up to continue.

The investigation is ongoing, police said Monday, and charges are pending.