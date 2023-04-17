Strawberry Cream Cheese Half-Moons

This yummy portable dessert uses fresh Ontario Strawberries. It is best served the same day it is made.

Baking Time: 25 minutes

Preparation Time: 40 minutes

Makes: 12

INGREDIENTS

1 cup (250 mL) diced Ontario Strawberries

2 tbsp (25 mL) granulated sugar

1 tsp (5 mL) cornstarch

3 oz (90 g) cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup (50 mL) icing sugar

1/2 tsp (2 mL) vanilla

1-1/2 pkg (700 g approx) frozen puff pastry (3 sheets), thawed

1 Ontario Egg Yolk

Garnish: Granulated and icing sugars

INSTRUCTIONS

In bowl, combine strawberries, granulated sugar and cornstarch. Set aside.

Combine cream cheese, icing sugar and vanilla; mix well with wooden spoon until smooth. Set aside.

On lightly floured surface, roll each pastry sheet into 10-inch (25 cm) square (if necessary). Using 4 -inch (10 cm) round cutter, cut out 12 rounds (4 rounds from each sheet). Arrange on parchment paper-lined baking sheets.

In bowl, beat egg yolk with 1 tsp (5 mL) water; brush over edge of each round. Dollop heaping tea spoon of cream cheese mixture in centre of each. Top with scant tablespoon strawberry mixture. Fold in half to form half moon shape; pinch edges to seal.

Garnish: Lightly brush each half moon with egg wash; sprinkle with a little granulated sugar. With tip of paring knife, cut steam vents in centre of each.

Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for about 25 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool slightly on baking sheets then place on cooling racks. Sprinkle with icing sugar.

TIP: Freeze fresh sliced Ontario strawberries in the summer to make these in the winter.

Nutritional information

Protein: 5 grams

Fat: 16 grams

Carbohydrates: 24 grams

Calories: 262

Fibre: 1 gram

Sodium: 158 mg