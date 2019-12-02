Strap hangers installed on LRT
CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff Published Monday, December 2, 2019 3:44AM EST
Photo courtesy: Twitter/JimWatsonOttawa
OTTAWA - Passengers can now hold on to overhead straps while standing on the Confederation Line.
Mayor Jim Watson tweeted a picture on Sunday of the first batch of overhead straps on the two and a half month old line.
Passengers have complained about the overhead bars being too high to reach while standing on the line.
Last month, OC Transpo announced orders had been placed for 500 strap hangers for the trains. The strap hangers will enable half the fleet to be equipped.
The update said “the remaining strap hangers will start being installed upon receipt.