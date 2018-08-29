

CTV Ottawa





Severe storms in the capital region left damage in their wake Wednesday afternoon, knocking out power, downing trees, ripping shingles off roofs and, in one case, completely destroying two barns.

Tornado warnings were briefly in place in parts of eastern Ontario as the powerful storms moved through.

Two barns in the Smiths Falls area were completely destroyed by what residents said appeared to be a tornado. One of the barns had cattle inside; they were uninjured.

Environment Canada said there were no reports of a tornado touching down in that area, but they are investigating.

Previous weather warning for Ottawa have ended, including a tornado warning and a severe thunderstorm warning. The City of Ottawa is no longer under any severe weather alerts.