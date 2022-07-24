Storm knocks out power, delays basketball game in Ottawa on Sunday

A powerful storm that rolled through Ottawa Sunday afternoon delivered heavy rain and knocked out power to some customers in Ottawa.

Environment Canada issued the warning just after 4 p.m. Sunday, saying meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong winds and heavy rain.

Heavy rain was reported from Kanata to the ByWard Market between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Hydro Ottawa said a tree down on a line knocked out power to customers in the Merivale Gardens area. As of 6:45 p.m., 77 customers in the area remained without power.

"Crews making repairs to wire down in Merivale Gardens after inclement weather hits us. Working to restore power as quickly as possible," Hydro Ottawa said on Twitter.

The Ottawa BlackJacks basketball game at TD Place Sunday afternoon was briefly delayed after the rain caused a leak from the roof.

The severe thunderstorm warning ended just before 5 p.m.

Rain delays are for baseball. This is why we need a new facility in Ottawa. The old barn is tired. @_MarkSutcliffe @Bob_Chiarelli @cmckenney pic.twitter.com/pVZPECjqWM — AJ Jakubec (@TheSuperAJ) July 24, 2022

The forecast calls for showers ending near midnight then cloudy with a chance of showers. Ten to 15 mm of rain expected. Low 19 C.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. Clearing in the afternoon. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 31 degrees.

The outlook for Tuesday is a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 28 C. Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers, high 28 C.