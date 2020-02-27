OTTAWA -- Travellers trying to leave the city have been left stranded at the Ottawa International Airport by a major winter storm.

More than 30 departures were cancelled at the Ottawa Airport on Thursday due to the storm hitting Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto. Ottawa had received 16 cm of snow by 12 p.m. on Thursday.

“There’s a lot of yellow and red on that board,” said one passenger, hoping her flight home to Iqaluit wouldn’t be delayed.



Many passengers went to the airport hoping to get on any flight they could to reach their destination.



“Our flight was cancelled for this morning,” says Nancy Rooyakkers, who’s heading to Fort Lauderdale for a ballroom dance competition.

“The flight was re-booked for noon then cancelled again, so were just trying to rebook and hopefully head down there.”

Airlines have warned that the winter storm will cause a snowball effect disrupting flights in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto. Ground crews continue efforts to clear snow off the runway and get planes off the ground.

No delays at Rail station

If you’re traveling to Montreal, the train may be the best way to get there. The rail station was almost empty, providing a calmer atmosphere than the airport.

"No problems and delays, but lots of worries," laughed Josephine Winter, who is travelling with a group from Iqaluit to Orlando to board a cruise.

They chose to take the train from Ottawa to Montreal, to avoid the delays at the airport. Their train is running on-time, and with no delays expected from Via Rail, there shouldn’t be any issues for other travelers.