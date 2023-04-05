Storm could bring 10 to 15 millimetres of ice to Ottawa today
School buses and some flights are cancelled in Ottawa today, as a "significant" freezing rain storm is expected to bring up to 15 millimetres of ice to the region.
Hydro Ottawa says crews are on standby for possible power outages due to the freezing rain and ice build up on hydro infrastructure.
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for a "prolonged period of freezing rain" before the precipitation changes to rain later today.
"Ice pellets and freezing rain are expected to develop early this morning and continue for much of the day before temperatures rise above the freezing mark," Environment Canada said in a statement.
"Some areas may see several hours of freezing rain, which may lead to power outages and tree damage. Thunderstorms are also possible."
The weather agency expects ice pellets and freezing rain to begin falling at approximately 7 a.m.
All school buses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario are cancelled for the day, while the Western Quebec School Board says all schools are closed in the Outaouais region due to the storm.
Several flights have been cancelled at the Ottawa International Airport. Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
OC Transpo
OC Transpo is warning commuters that bus and Para Transpo service may be delayed today due to the freezing rain and slippery road conditions.
"Plan your trip and be cautious when boarding, exiting, and at station platforms."
Hydro Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it is prepared in the event the storm causes power outages and damage to the hydro infrastructure today.
"We've spent most of the day preparing for the worst-case conditions, although we're feeling pretty confident right now that we're not going to run into too many problems," Joseph Muglia, director of systems operations with Hydro Ottawa, told Newstalk 580 CFRA on Tuesday. "At this point, we've got all of our personnel ready to go; we're just waiting on the weather now."
Muglia says the mix of freezing rain turning to ice pellets could lead to ice buildup on infrastructure like power lines.
"With any ice buildup, the overhead conductors are what concerns us the most," he said. "But I would not say there's any area of more concern in the city than others."
Gatineau Park
All trails and parking lots are closed in Gatineau Park today due to the freezing rain in the forecast.
"Trails may be slippery and fallen tree branches could be hazardous for the public," the National Capital Commission said.
"Our crews will assess, secure and clear NCC’s sites as soon as possible. This may take some time. Please remain patient and vigilant, and do not try to clear the sites yourselves."
Weather
Ice pellets or freezing rain today, changing to freezing rain near 12 p.m. Ice pellet amounts 2 to 4 cm. High 0 C.
Rain tonight. Risk of freezing rain and a thunderstorm this evening. Local rainfall amounts 10 to 20 mm. Temperature rising to +2 C by Thursday morning.
A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday. High 10 C.
The outlook for Good Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of + 3 C.
Sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Condos could replace former Canadian Tire at Carling and Clyde
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Husband of ex-Scottish leader arrested: report
British media are reporting that the husband of former Scottish first minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in a party finance probe.
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one
A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.
Alberta Premier Smith says UCP paying for possible defamation lawsuit against CBC
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party is paying for legal action she is considering against the CBC, which the Opposition NDP says raises the question of whether the government rejected pursuing the lawsuit.
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
5 things to know for Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges, 24 Sussex Drive is closed because of a rodent problem, and a defamation case against a lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is resolved out of court. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
Atlantic
-
Weather alerts issued in Maritimes ahead of icy Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southern/central New Brunswick and a special weather statement for western/northern mainland Nova Scotia.
-
'It’s hard on the pocketbook': N.S. gas prices increase after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
-
Re-elected P.E.I. premier King promises to seek input from shrunken opposition
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
Toronto
-
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
-
Double shooting overnight in North York seriously injures two men
Two men were rushed to hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning in North York.
-
Toronto family set to be deported from Canada on Wednesday begs for clarity
The Tamayo family says they don’t know where they went wrong while applying for asylum status, and with their deportation scheduled for Wednesday, they fear they may never find out.
Montreal
-
Man accused of killing people with truck in Quebec court today on murder charges
A Quebec man accused of driving his truck into groups of pedestrians last month is due back in court today. Steeve Gagnon is expected to be arraigned on three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder.
-
Dozens out of their homes in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve after Wednesday morning fire
A major fire that broke out in the middle of the night on Wednesday in a three-storey residential building in the east end of Montreal led to the evacuation of several dozen people. The building is located near the intersection of Rouen and Dezéry streets in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.
-
Downtown Montreal stabbing leaves man seriously injured early Wednesday
A man was found with a serious wound apparently caused by a stabbing early Wednesday night in a downtown Montreal building. The Montreal Police Service (SPVM) reported that the man, 26, was in critical condition when he was taken to hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
-
Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.
-
Incident in Wikwemikong under control, police say
An incident in Wikwemikong First Nation is under control, police in the community said Tuesday evening.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning moved through southern Ontario overnight with more expected throughout the day on Wednesday.
-
Council pauses police board appointment for a revote— but will anything change?
A pre-emotive motion by Mayor Josh Morgan and a pair of councillors headed off one divisive debate — but has prompted another.
-
London police find ‘potentially hazardous materials’ at disturbance call
London police found ‘potentially hazardous materials and equipment’ inside a home on Commissioners Road Tuesday while making an arrest in a drug and weapons investigation.
Winnipeg
-
'My heart breaks': Indigenous mother's body found in Winnipeg landfill
Winnipeg police say the body of an Indigenous mother of four has been found in a city landfill.
-
Late-season Colorado Low bringing winter wallop to southern Manitoba
Manitoba is bracing itself for an expected winter wallop as a late-season Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility to southern Manitoba.
-
Crash on icy road leaves Winnipeg man dead
A Winnipeg man is dead after both he and another driver lost control on the ice-covered surface of a Manitoba highway on Monday
Kitchener
-
Prison sentence for man who killed Bradley Pogue in 2018
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue learned his fate in a Kitchener courthouse Tuesday.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER | Kitchener Rangers take 3-0 series lead over first-seeded Windsor Spitfires
The Kitchener Rangers are one win away from completing a first round upset.
-
Fatal collision on Bridge Street East under investigation
A 50-year-old Kitchener man has died after an early morning collision on Bridge Street East where Kitchener meets Woolwich Township
Calgary
-
'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged
Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.
-
Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Chicago Blackhawks end eight-game losing skid by burning Calgary Flames 4-3
Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, as the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing skid on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over the desperate Calgary Flames.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man spends life savings on efforts to save people in Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine continues with no immediate signs of ending, there’s still a lot of work being done to help, and one Saskatoon man has now dedicated his life to doing just that.
-
Prince Albert man in serious condition after police use Taser, baton and pepper spray during arrest
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating after a 40-year-old man was left in serious condition following a Prince Albert Police Service arrest.
-
A fight, five quarterbacks, and a rookie Ray Elgaard; Rare footage of a decades-old Rider training camp
Rider training camps are always competitive, as players battle hard for jobs and future stars begin to emerge.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officers seize backyard chicken after legal battle with homeowner
Ivan Dacko fought hard to keep his backyard chickens – even choosing to sit in jail for a few days – but his last egg-laying hen has been plucked from his home.
-
Frustration as municipalities left to pick up tab for RCMP pay increase negotiated by Ottawa
Alberta municipalities are upset after they were left to cover the retroactive pay raise RCMP officers received following negotiations they were not involved in.
-
Woman, 45, hospitalized after dog bite in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman was taken to hospital Tuesday evening after a dog bit her, Alberta Health Services says.
Vancouver
-
'They don't seem to care': workers call out Vancouver cleaning company for delayed wages
Three former contractors of the Vancouver-based 'Scrubbi' are speaking out on the company's payment practices.
-
Questions about new housing plan at B.C. mayors' summit
The premier's proposal for sweeping changes to zoning in order to allow increased housing supply density was the hot topic at a special summit organized by B.C.'s mayors to discuss housing challenges.
-
Man charged after northern B.C. investigation finds branded cocaine brick
The alleged owner of a one-kilogram brick of cocaine with the word "BOSS" imprinted in it has been charged with drug trafficking, police announced Tuesday.
Regina
-
Court hears Chelsea Whitby's interview with police the day after her arrest
Chelsea Whitby, 27, sat in the prisoner’s box as she watched back her interview with police the day after she was arrested and charged with manslaughter in her 18-month-old son’s death.
-
Students head to 'new' classrooms after water main break at McLurg Elementary School
Students attending McLurg Elementary School were sent to various schools in northwest Regina on Tuesday after a water main break forced the school to close on Monday.
-
Regina man arrested after threatening security guards with 'bladed weapon'
A man is in custody after allegedly stealing items from a Regina business and threatening residents with a weapon.