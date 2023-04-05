Storm could bring 10 to 15 millimetres of ice to Ottawa today

School buses and some flights are cancelled in Ottawa today, as a "significant" freezing rain storm is expected to bring up to 15 millimetres of ice to the region.

Hydro Ottawa says crews are on standby for possible power outages due to the freezing rain and ice build up on hydro infrastructure.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for a "prolonged period of freezing rain" before the precipitation changes to rain later today.

"Ice pellets and freezing rain are expected to develop early this morning and continue for much of the day before temperatures rise above the freezing mark," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Some areas may see several hours of freezing rain, which may lead to power outages and tree damage. Thunderstorms are also possible."

The weather agency expects ice pellets and freezing rain to begin falling at approximately 7 a.m.

All school buses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario are cancelled for the day, while the Western Quebec School Board says all schools are closed in the Outaouais region due to the storm.

Several flights have been cancelled at the Ottawa International Airport. Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo is warning commuters that bus and Para Transpo service may be delayed today due to the freezing rain and slippery road conditions.

"Plan your trip and be cautious when boarding, exiting, and at station platforms."

Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa says it is prepared in the event the storm causes power outages and damage to the hydro infrastructure today.

"We've spent most of the day preparing for the worst-case conditions, although we're feeling pretty confident right now that we're not going to run into too many problems," Joseph Muglia, director of systems operations with Hydro Ottawa, told Newstalk 580 CFRA on Tuesday. "At this point, we've got all of our personnel ready to go; we're just waiting on the weather now."

Muglia says the mix of freezing rain turning to ice pellets could lead to ice buildup on infrastructure like power lines.

"With any ice buildup, the overhead conductors are what concerns us the most," he said. "But I would not say there's any area of more concern in the city than others."

Gatineau Park

All trails and parking lots are closed in Gatineau Park today due to the freezing rain in the forecast.

"Trails may be slippery and fallen tree branches could be hazardous for the public," the National Capital Commission said.

"Our crews will assess, secure and clear NCC’s sites as soon as possible. This may take some time. Please remain patient and vigilant, and do not try to clear the sites yourselves."

Weather

Ice pellets or freezing rain today, changing to freezing rain near 12 p.m. Ice pellet amounts 2 to 4 cm. High 0 C.

Rain tonight. Risk of freezing rain and a thunderstorm this evening. Local rainfall amounts 10 to 20 mm. Temperature rising to +2 C by Thursday morning.

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday. High 10 C.

The outlook for Good Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of + 3 C.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.