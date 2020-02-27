OTTAWA -- The major winter storm has forced delays and cancellations across the City of Ottawa.

Post-secondary schools

Algonquin College says its Pembroke campus will remain closed until 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The Ottawa and Perth campuses will remain open.

Storm update: Based on the forecast and a number of other factors, the Ottawa and Perth Campuses will remain open, while the Pembroke Campus will remain closed until Friday at 7:30 a.m.



Travel plans

The Ottawa International Airport reported 31 cancellations on its departures board (as of 5:35 a.m.)

Dozens of arrivals have also been cancelled.

Air Canada had warned that the storm will disrupt flights in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto.

City of Ottawa services

The City of Ottawa says all programs and events at recreation and culture facilities will be cancelled until 12 p.m. Thursday.

The Ottawa Public Library says branches will open at 12 p.m. on Thursday due to the storm.

A note from the library says the Metcalfe Village and Fitzroy Harbour branches will open for the evening hours only.