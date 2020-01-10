OTTAWA -- There’s no way to sugarcoat the forecast this weekend: the weather is going to suck.

A dreadful mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is expected to hit much of eastern Ontario this weekend. Environment Canada says the hardest-hit areas could experience power outages, and travel is going to be hazardous.

It’s all expected to start overnight Friday. A rainfall warning has been issued for much of eastern and southern Ontario, stretching from the Ottawa Valley all the way to Kingston and farther west.

Environment Canada is calling for up to 30 millimetres of rainfall on Saturday in those areas.

Since the ground is frozen, it has a reduced ability to absorb the water. In Ottawa, Gatineau and areas just south of the city, less rain is expected, but a light drizzle is expected to change to heavy rain Saturday morning.

But the heavy rain is just the beginning. Saturday, it’s expected to change to freezing rain and ice pellets, then to snow later Saturday night.

That could make travel on Sunday particularly dangerous, especially along Hwy. 401. A freezing rain or snowfall warning could be issued Saturday night, Environment Canada says.

Strong winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour are also expected for Sunday morning. Environment Canada says the winds combined with ice buildup on tree branches and power lines could cause power outages in the hardest hit areas.

Environment Canada says there remains considerable uncertainty because the storm system is so large, and is advising people to pay attention to weather warnings as they’re issued throughout the weekend.