KINGSTON, ONT. -- Theatre Kingston says it has made the decision to cancel its 2020 Storefront Fringe Festival due to what it called "the ongoing uncertainty created by COVID-19."

The festival was set to run from July 17-26 in downtown Kingston.

"With no certainty as to when social distancing practices, physical isolation measures, and restrictions on public gatherings will be lifted, artists are unable to rehearse; performance venues are closed indefinitely; and staff cannot adequately plan for a festival when the situation changes daily and we cannot be assured of an audience size worthy of our artists efforts. Simply put, we can no longer produce the Theatre Kingston Storefront Fringe Festival we know and love," said Theatre Kingston's Rosemary Doyle in an email.

All artists who were scheduled to appear at the 2020 festival will have fees refunded, Doyle said.

The festival is expected to return in 2021.

Theatre Kingston staff will continue to work and be available as a virtual resource to artists in need of assistance.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health has reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its region since April 29. As of May 7, all 61 confirmed cases in the area were considered resolved. Zero COVID-related deaths have been reported by KFL&A Public Health. 8,715 tests have been performed in the region. As of May 18, 112 test results were pending.

Happy news

Doyle's email was not all sad news. Theatre Kingston has also announced the launch of a "24-hour monologue writing festival."

On Friday, June 5, at 5 p.m., interested artists will join a Zoom meeting and be given details about the themes and writing challenge. They will then have 24 hours to write their monologue for the festival.

Anyone interested is asked to contact rosemary@theatrekingston.com by June 1.