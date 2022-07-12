Storage garage collapses in rural south Ottawa fire

No one was injured when a storage garage burned to the ground in rural south Ottawa on Tuesday.

The fire on 9th Line between Castor and Marionville roads in Osgoode broke out just before noon.

Ottawa firefighters rushed to the scene and found the building engulfed in flames. There were two tractors, other farming equipment and oil tanks inside, and two large diesel tanks on the side.

The roof began to collapse and crews had to set up exclusion zones to stay safe because of the danger to firefighters.

“Firefighters did an excellent job of extinguishing this fire while dealing with multiple hazards on scene,” said Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick DeFazio. “There was two large diesel tanks on the side of the structure that needed to be cooled by firefighters the roof and the sides of the structure collapsed there were two tractors along with farming equipment and an oil tank inside the structure firefighters also protected a silo close by from catching fire.”

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

After getting the blaze under control around 12:25, firefighters remained at the scene removing items and checking for hot spots.

Firefighters continued past 1 p.m., monitoring the rubble and extinguishing flare-ups. Investigators remain on scene, working to determine the cause of the fire. The cost of the damage has not been estimated.

--With files from CTV's Tyler Fleming.