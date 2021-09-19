OTTAWA -- Ottawa's two year old Light Rail Transit Line is out of service in Ottawa's east end today.

OC Transpo says there is a stopped train along the Confederation Line, and R1 bus service is running from Rideau to Blair Station.

A photo on social media shows a stopped train along the Confederation Line west of the Tremblay Station.

Regular service is running from Tunney's Pasture to uOttawa Station.

