Stopped train leads to delays on Ottawa LRT
Published Tuesday, November 16, 2021 4:08PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 16, 2021 4:16PM EST
A stopped train on the westbound tracks at Bayview Station on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Commuters experienced delays on Ottawa's LRT system Tuesday because of a stopped train.
OC Transpo is reporting reduced service between Lyon and Tunney's Pasture stations due to the stopped train.
"Customers will need to change trains at Lyon," OC Transpo said in a tweet.
One passenger reported that a train was stopped at Bayview Station on the westbound track.
Service resumed on the Confederation Line on Friday after a 54-day shutdown because of two derailments.