OTTAWA -- Commuters experienced delays on Ottawa's LRT system Tuesday because of a stopped train.

OC Transpo is reporting reduced service between Lyon and Tunney's Pasture stations due to the stopped train.

"Customers will need to change trains at Lyon," OC Transpo said in a tweet.

One passenger reported that a train was stopped at Bayview Station on the westbound track.

Service resumed on the Confederation Line on Friday after a 54-day shutdown because of two derailments.