OTTAWA -- A popular restaurant in Little Italy is closing its doors after “20 incredible years.”

Stoneface Dolly’s announced it's closing on Preston Street for several reasons.

“Due to various circumstances, that include some family health issues and the end of our lease, we have decided to close our doors after 20 incredible years,” Bob and Karen wrote in a statement on Facebook.

“This was a hard decision to make but we feel the right one for the moment. We want to thank all of our customers for supporting our family run establishment over the years. You became a big part of our lives over the years. We have cherished all the time spent together, talking, and laughing while we share our meals.”

Customers and former employees reacted to the news on Stoneface Dolly’s Facebook page.

Carolyn Arnold writes “end of an era, thank you Bob, Karen and Jeff for being the most wonderful employers! Your kindness and guidance will never be forgotten.”

Meaghan Kehoe said “I just burst into tears! I have the most amazing memories of my time there. It was truly an amazing team to be part of.”