    Stolen GTA vehicle recovered on Hwy 401 in eastern Ontario: OPP

    The Ontario provincial Police says a stolen vehicle from GTA has been recovered on Highway 401. (OPP/ X)
    The Ontario Provincial Police says a stolen vehicle from the Toronto-area has been recovered on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

    The vehicle was located driving eastbound in the South Stormont Township shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Police add they had to use a tire deflation device to stop it.

    When it came to a stop, polioce were able to safely arrest one person from Quebec.

    Upon further investigation, police found that the 2024 black Jeep Cherokee was stolen from the Peel area.

    Oliver Chabot -- 44-year-old -- has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of break in instruments and fail to comply with probation order -- two counts.

    Chabot is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall. 

