OTTAWA -- Toilet paper continues to be a hot commodity amidst fears of the COVID-19 virus.

Customers line up each morning at the Costco on Merivale Road, before the doors even open. On Wednesday, the supply was wiped clean shortly after 10 a.m., not long after the warehouse opened its doors.

Martha Andekwu arrived early to stock up and went immediately towards the back of the giant warehouse.

“It was a large pile by the time I got there, and when I was going out, it was already almost out, and that’s within five minutes of opening,” said Andekwu.

She purchased five family-sized cases of toilet paper, spending around $120.

Andekwu tried making her purchase the day before, but arrived too late “I checked it out at 11 a.m., and they were sold out. So I was like, ok – I’ll see you tomorrow morning.”

Andekwu was not the only shopper to arrive at Costco early Wednesday morning looking to stock up.

Erich told CTV News Ottawa “I came early enough, because by mid-morning, it’ll all be gone.”

Another shopper explained how everyone went immediately for the toilet paper supply.

“Oh, it’s crazy in there. Everyone’s buying toilet paper,” said John.

Why are people stocking up on Toilet Paper?

“Basically, we all have this inner-panic buying button,” explains Sylvain Charlebois, a professor and food supply expert with Dalhousie University.

Charlebois says that “as soon as you see empty shelves, line-ups, people with masks, and thinking about essential products that you think you need if you are going to go under quarantine, people are compelled to go out and buy anything as soon as possible. It’s actually quite natural, but irrational at the same time.”

So, how long will Andekwu’s supply last for her family?

“It’s just me and my kids, but this is like a lifetime supply.”